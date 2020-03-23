Local banker: No need to make ‘panic withdraws’ during health disaster
MCALLEN – In the face of adversity or impending disaster, people typically stock up on supplies, one of them being cash.
Across the country, people are withdrawing large sums of cash from their bank accounts.
Experts are warning those large withdraws can make people a target for crooks.
A Rio Grande Valley banker, with a 40-year experience in the industry, says people don’t need to worry about bank closing either.
Watch the video above for the full report.
