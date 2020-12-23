Local business donates in a big way for Toys for Tots

When Fox Pest Control saw there wasn't a lot of donations for the Toys for Tots program this year, they wanted to help.

"I tried to think inventively how how we can help the community and Toys for Tots is something that I felt could of had a negative impact with COVID-19," Fox Pest Control Manager Joshua Castelan said.

This isn't the first time the company has helped out the community. At the start of the pandemic they handed out relief bags and were also involved in other charitable events throughout the year.

Castelan said at the end of the day the real success will be setting and example for the community.

To donate and for more information call Toys for Tots at 956-425-9643.

Watch the video for the full story.