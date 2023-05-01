Local business faces damage, repairs after storm

Rio Grande Valley businesses are still recovering after Friday night's storm. Mom-and-pop stores face a hard path to recovery.

El Korita Drive-Thru in Mission off of Mile 2 and Inspiration road currently have people working on the roof to repair the damage that was caused by the storm. An entire layer of their roof flew off and until that gets fixed they can't repair the fridge inside.

Workers at El Korita Drive-Thru are still trying to bounce back from the storm. Days later, you can still see the damage the wind did to their business.

"The garage door ended up inside here. Thankfully, there was a truck here. If the truck hadn't been there, the garage door would have flown off completely," Employee Jenny Sanchez said.

There are also several holes in the ceiling and until it gets fixed, they can't start on the damage inside.

One of the biggest damages that El Korita faced was to their fridges, aside from this window being broken and the door flying off completely. Their fridge is no longer cooling, and now they're going to have to spend the money just to fix it.

They are far from the only ones still struggling after the storm.

"At Mission EDC we've received a handful of call businesses who've been damaged and are still without power," CEO of the Mission Economic Development Corporation Teclo Garcia said.

Garcia says Mission's major commercial corridors near Conway Business 83 and Shary Road were heavily impacted by the storm.

To help, Mission has opened the office space at the Ceed building to anyone that needs Wi-Fi or power from now until Wednesday.

Watch the video above for the full story.