Local Business Offering Free Meals to Federal Employees Impacted by Gov't Shutdown
HARLINGEN – A local business is offering free meals to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.
Co-owner of Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza, Allen Eddik, says they are offering active federal employees one free meal per day.
“I think that's a very nice gesture of them to do that, especially right now that we don't know if we're going to get paid or not,” says a local federal employee.
Eddik says the free offer is on the table until further notice.
Federal employees will need to bring proof of government employment.
For more information watch the video above.
