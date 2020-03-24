Local businesses impacted by coronavirus outbreak

MCALLEN – Many Rio Grande Valley businesses have modified the way they operate in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Local gym owner TJ Garza is one of many business-owners who have to partially or completely shut their doors, making revenue hard or impossible to come by.

The Small Businesses Association is offering up to $2 million in assistance, interest rates are nearly 4% for businesses and just under 3% for non-profits.

Garza says he is going to rely on his online trainings and nutrition side of the business for now but adds he’s happy help is there if he needs it.

For more information watch the video above.