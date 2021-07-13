Local county sheriffs absent from Abbot’s latest border security briefing

County sheriffs that met with Gov. Greg Abbott over the weekend said they have their hands full trying to control a problem they say has gotten out of control.

The sheriffs met with Abbott to discuss border security and his plans to arrest migrants for breaking state human smuggling and trespassing laws.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott holds border security briefing in Austin

Sheriffs that were present at the meeting were from the following counties:

• Culberson

• Dimmit

• Goliad

• Kinney

• Lubbock

• McMullen

• Presidio

• Val Verde

• Zapata

• Zavala

Most sheriffs present at the meeting were either Democrats or from rural counties looking for greater help from the state.

No sheriff from the counties of Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr or Willacy met with the governor on Saturday.

Channel 5 news reached out to all of them but we haven't heard back as to why they didn't attend the border security meeting.

Some political experts think the governor is trying to score points aimed at winning reelection and possibly run for president. Gov. Abbott would have to win reelection in 2022 in order to have a higher chance of winning the presidential republican nomination in 2024, experts said.