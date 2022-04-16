Local dispatcher shares his experiences

Dispatchers are the first voice you hear on the other end of the line when you make a 9-1-1 call.

They're hard at work - even during holidays such as Good Friday.

Moises Cruz has served as a dispatcher with the Harlingen Police Department since 2014.

He recalled an incident this past Christmas Eve where he assisted a man whose wife had gone into labor, and the baby wasn’t breathing.

"I started instructing CPR. I was working with two other dispatchers, I turned around and told them 'Call EMS, let them know,'” Cruz said. “…The other dispatcher already had fire department headed that way."

During this tense situation, Cruz attempted to make sure the caller kept a cool head.

"I tried to calm him down, and it's hard,” Cruz said. “You're getting these people at their hardest. It's hard to tell someone to tell them to remain calm."

Officers and the fire department arrived within minutes, and good news came soon after.

"Once he came back is when he told me the baby was back and the baby was fine,” Cruz said.

Cruz says dispatchers don't always learn the outcome of what happens once first responders get to the scene - but he's glad he's able to help until they do.