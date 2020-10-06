Local doctor speaks out on coronavirus air transmission
A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found when the virus becomes suspended in small droplets it can stay airborne for about half an hour.
Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, a neurosurgeon at Pisharodi Clinic in Brownsville said he proposed a theory of how long COVID-19 can stay in the air.
"If an infected person goes into a building with inadequate air conditioning that building gets infected," Pisharodi said.
His theory only recently addressed by the CDC in a new report saying infections have occurred between individuals more than six feet apart in spaces with poor ventilation.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Local doctor speaks out on coronavirus air transmission
-
New dredging project is underway in Port Mansfield
-
FBI warns people on misinformation spread through election season
-
South Texas College seeing an increase of first responders expanding their education
-
Kamala Harris' husband makes a stop in the RGV to push voter...