Local doctor speaks out on coronavirus air transmission

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found when the virus becomes suspended in small droplets it can stay airborne for about half an hour.

Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, a neurosurgeon at Pisharodi Clinic in Brownsville said he proposed a theory of how long COVID-19 can stay in the air.

"If an infected person goes into a building with inadequate air conditioning that building gets infected," Pisharodi said.

His theory only recently addressed by the CDC in a new report saying infections have occurred between individuals more than six feet apart in spaces with poor ventilation.

Watch the video for the full story.