x

Local doctor speaks out on coronavirus air transmission

11 hours 38 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, October 06 2020 Oct 6, 2020 October 06, 2020 5:34 AM October 06, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found when the virus becomes suspended in small droplets it can stay airborne for about half an hour. 

Dr. Madhavan Pisharodi, a neurosurgeon at Pisharodi Clinic in Brownsville said he proposed a theory of how long COVID-19 can stay in the air. 

"If an infected person goes into a building with inadequate air conditioning that building gets infected," Pisharodi said. 

His theory only recently addressed by the CDC in a new report saying infections have occurred between individuals more than six feet apart in spaces with poor ventilation. 

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days