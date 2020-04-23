Local dog boarders face uncertainty after medical matter amid pandemic
A local dog boarding facility is on the verge of shutting down due to current travel restrictions ordered.
Jaime and Mimi Benitez run K-9 Consultants in Cameron County. Their business depends on people having to travel and go to work.
Jaime says when the pandemic hit, everything went to a halt. Since the time shelter-in-place orders took effect, Mimi suffered a stroke.
The couple is blessed Mimi survived and is recovering, but they’re unsure of what the future will bring.
Watch the video above for the full story.
