Local Farmers Relieved after Rain Eliminates Need for Irrigation

MCALLEN – Local farmers who have been relying on irrigation are relieved after the end of a drought.

Farmlands in the Rio Grande Valley are now saturated following heavy storms.

“We had areas where we had seven inches of rain. We had areas where we had ten inches of rain, I mean, all at one time,” says General Manager Joe Aguilar, Hidalgo County Irrigation District 6.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke with McAllen ranch owner David Reed about the impact of the recent rain.

“Just the little rain that we got last week makes a tremendous difference. Everything is green. It's fuller. It's healthy,” says Reed.

Watch the video above for the full story.