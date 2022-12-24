Local farmers working to prevent their crops from freezing

As farmers across the Valley face the possibility of losing crops due to freezing, several attempts are being made to protect what they can.

Farmers at Rio Fresh Inc. began working around the clock to pull what they can off the ground, and have even started burning hay bales around the crops.

“It’s hard to know [how the crops are doing,] Rio Fresh Inc. salesperson Courtney Schuster said. “So far, everything we've seen is pretty good. We really need a few hours to let things warm up and kind of see how the crops are going to bounce back."

The February 2021 freeze and a fire that broke out this year caused the family-owned business to lose a large portion of their crops. Rio Fresh Inc. said they’re going to try anything to keep supplying Texans with food.

Schuster said the company will have helicopters hovering above the fields in the early morning hours to circulate warm air around the crops.