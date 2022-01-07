Local gym adjusts to pandemic

A local gym is still seeing a steady flow of members despite the recent rise in local positive COVID-19 cases.

The gym industry took a hit back in 2020 when gyms were forced to shut down. But in 2022, those that survived have found a way to keep operating — even in a heightened COVID-19 climate.

F.I.T. Lab Fitness has seen a couple positive cases in recent weeks, but they believe their safety measures helped them avoid an outbreak.

“We do shut down the facility for the day to go ahead and clean and sanitize and then back open for business the following day,” said Vicente Jacinto, co-owner of F.I.T. Lab Fitness.

While shutting down one of their facilities isn’t ideal, it’s the new normal — and it’s why they say they’ve been so successful.

"Even in the case of a shutdown, or it gets worse, we've been able to make that transition to online classes, online workouts and be able to communicate with our members very easily online now," Jacinto said.

