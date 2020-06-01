x

Local hip-hop artist addresses embracing Mexican background, combating toxic masculinity

5 hours 31 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2020 Jun 1, 2020 June 01, 2020 5:10 PM June 01, 2020 in News - Local
By: Tanvi Varma

A Rio Grande Valley hip-hop artist who had lived in California and San Antonio learned there is truly no place like home.

Matt Montalvo started working on his album last summer. He says he wants it to teach local listeners about the importance of embracing their Mexican heritage.

An important theme in his album — combating what he says is culturally driven toxic masculinity.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days