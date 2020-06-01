Local hip-hop artist addresses embracing Mexican background, combating toxic masculinity
A Rio Grande Valley hip-hop artist who had lived in California and San Antonio learned there is truly no place like home.
Matt Montalvo started working on his album last summer. He says he wants it to teach local listeners about the importance of embracing their Mexican heritage.
An important theme in his album — combating what he says is culturally driven toxic masculinity.
Watch the video above for the full story.
