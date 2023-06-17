Local humanitarian groups, cities spend to accommodate migrants

Anzalduas Park will be closed to the public during Father's Day weekend.

The park has actually been closed since mid-May to accommodate migrants once they're released from Border Patrol custody.

Officials say Catholic Charities wants the extra space to use as additional shelter space if needed.

McAllen city leaders say the city spent about $1.5million last month alone on migrant accommodations. They hope to get federal tax dollars as reimbursement.

"Our overall preference is not to have to do this. Cities should be doing things that cities do like, providing clean water, and parks and libraries in law-enforcement and fire protection," McAllen Assistant City Manager Jeff Johnston said.

Humanitarian groups working with migrants are also eligible for federal tax dollars. Washington set aside more than $290 million in emergency management funds for migrant-related expenses.