Local Immigrant Rights Group Responds to DREAMer’s Deportation

SAN JUAN – A case involving the deportation of a man despite being a DACA recipient is catching the attention of local immigrant rights group.

Juan Manuel Montes was deported to Mexico after his arrest near San Diego, California. Prior to his removal, Montes was entitled to be in the U.S. until early next year.

He was a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, an executive order that allows certain people who came to the U.S. as children to request consideration of deferred action every two years.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Montes was arrested and deported for leaving and re-entering the U.S. without permission, a violation of the program.

His detention and deportation caught the attention of La Union Del Pueblo Entero, an organization that offers assistance to people interested in signing up for DACA.

John Michael Torres with LUPE said moves like these are frightening to people who legally signed up for the program.

“Until we get some assurance from the administration that DREAMers are protected and will be protected, this is yet another example of how really anybody is fair game to this new administration,” he said. “And that their security in this country, their ability to stay with their family and to continue building their life for themselves is at risk.”

President Trump announced in February his administration would not target DACA recipients in the U.S. However, Torres said he’s spoken with many of them who still feel nervous moving forward.

“We are asking people to start to prepare a plan. We’re helping people to prepare that plan by looking at the different documents that they need to put together in order to show that they’ve been here since the date when they arrived in the country,” he said.

In the meantime, Montes is suing the U.S. for access to records related to his deportation. His case is set to take place in a southern California courtroom.