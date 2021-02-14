Local intimacy expert offers tips on celebrating Valentine’s Day at home

It’s normal this time of year to go out with a loved one, grab some dinner and shower them with gifts. But what about those who are thinking about staying home?

A local intimacy coach recommends couples try getting creative “together,” especially those in quarantine.

“Most of us go day by day with each other,” intimacy coach Margret Debruyn said. “We don't always stop to kind of check in and say hey 'what can I do to make you feel loved by me?"

Debruyn said couples can deepen their connection by doing activities at home together.

“If you're artsy maybe you want to make a vision board for your relationship for this year,” Debruyn said. “You know that's something that a lot of people don't think about. We always think about what do we want for us, our career, for our success but what do you want for you as a couple?"

Debruyn also shared suggestions for the singles out there. She said they can schedule a virtual museum tour or hop on Zoom and watch a movie or go eat dinner with friends or with a date.