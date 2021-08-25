Local law enforcement remembers Trooper Moises Sanchez on second anniversary of his death

Local law enforcement and the wife of late Trooper Moises Sanchez gathered Tuesday night at a memorial ceremony to mark the second anniversary of his death.

Sanchez died Aug. 24, 2019, four months after he was shot while on the job. Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies showed their respects at the ceremony.

“May God bless and protect every officer working out tonight -- including our son Zachary,” said Yvonne Sanchez. And to my handsome husband.”

Sanchez’s son Zachary graduated from the DPS academy last month.

Victor Godinez, the man accused of killing Sanchez, remains in custody pending a trial. The next pre-trial hearing is set for Nov. 2, 2021.

