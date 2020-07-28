Local Law Enforcement Working Without Pay due to Gov't Shutdown

WESLACO – Many employees across the Rio Grande Valley who are tasked with keeping communities safe are being forced to work without pay due to the government shutdown.

"Holidays are stressful enough for some folks and adding this on top of it, it doesn't go well,” says an employee in the Department of Homeland Security.

He says his next paycheck is scheduled to arrive on the weekend but is unsure if it will actually arrive.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg attempted to reach out to DHS to learn the details of the shutdown but could not get any more information.

The agency posted a statement on their website that explains because of the lapse in federal funding, the website will not be actively managed.

