Local ministry handing out food in Harlingen to those in-need

HARLINGEN – A food bank in Harlingen is adapting to help those in need during the pandemic.

Way of the Cross Ministries is providing 20-pound bags of food to help people affected by the crisis.

Missionary Thresa Startz says identification is not required to get food, but they remind everyone, they are a religious organization.

“We share the gospel first. If they don't want to listen to us, they can roll up their window. But we share the message of salvation first and then we load 'em up. Everybody's got their mask on and gloves on trying to be safe, but a lot of people are hungry right now. A lot of people are in need,” said Startz.

The drive-thru is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 224 North “F” Street in Harlingen.