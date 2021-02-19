Local mortgage-lender launching emergency repair program
Families who have seen damages to their home or who need to replace spoiled food as a result of power outages caused by the winter storm this week are eligible for aid.
Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. has launched their weather-related small Emergency Repair Program for recipients to receive a $300 grant.
The Emergency Repair Grant helps recipients make minor repairs as they wait on their insurance claim, according to the AHSTI.
Those who apply need a form of identification and a $300 grant will be issued in the form of a retail gift card for grant recipients to purchase what they need.
Funds are very limited and applications are available on the AHSTI website.
Call 956-687-6263 for more information.