Local mortgage-lender launching emergency repair program

Friday, February 19 2021
By: KRGV Digital

Families who have seen damages to their home or who need to replace spoiled food as a result of power outages caused by the winter storm this week are eligible for aid.

Affordable Homes of South Texas, Inc. has launched their weather-related small Emergency Repair Program for recipients to receive a $300 grant. 

The Emergency Repair Grant helps recipients make minor repairs as they wait on their insurance claim, according to the AHSTI.

Those who apply need a form of identification and a $300 grant will be issued in the form of a retail gift card for grant recipients to purchase what they need.

Funds are very limited and applications are available on the AHSTI website.

Call 956-687-6263 for more information.

