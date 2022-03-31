Local non-profits preparing for more migrants at the border

With The Associated Press reporting that Title 42 – the policy that allows foreigners to be turned away at the border due to COVID-19 concerns – is slate dot end next month, several local non-profits say they’re getting ready for more migrants at the border.

Immigrants continue to arrive at the central bus station in Brownsville, where the city offers free COVID tests and vaccines. They also guide immigrants to call family in the country, so they can leave Brownsville as soon as possible.

Immigrants can also stay at the Ozanam Center, a shelter where they can get food, clothes and a place to stay before leaving.

Humanitarian organizations are in constant communication with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to get reimbursed for their services.

