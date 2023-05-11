Local non-profits preparing for surge of migrants

Local non-profits are getting ready to help migrants coming into the Rio Grande Valley, but they're going to need more resources as they're expecting a lot more migrants are going to need help with Title 42 ending later Thursday night.

Executive Director of Catholic Charities in the RGV Sister Norma Pimentel says the number of migrants processed and released to them is high, and they estimate about 70,000 will be released once Title 42 is lifted.

She says they are working closely and coordinating with different organizations, Border Patrol and local shelters to make sure migrants get the help they need as they start their asylum process.

"I think that, it's difficult times that we are facing, and it's unfortunate that people come from so far away and try to look for a chance to be safe, to be protected, to be offered to their kids," Sister Norma said. "I think this is a chance for us all to come together and see how can we can help these people while they go through and navigate through the process of figuring out whether they're going to give permission to stay here or not."

Sister Norma says local shelters and churches will be providing a space to sleep, food and toiletries.

She says they've added staff and are working with law enforcement to provide security at the Respite Center in McAllen.

She says they're still in need of essentials such as clothing, diapers and hygiene products. For more information about how you can donate, click here.