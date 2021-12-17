Local officials offer tips to stay warm as cold front approaches

Many agencies and organizations are preparing for what could be the coldest temperatures the Valley has seen this season.

A Valley fire official hopes everyone will remember safety when staying warm this weekend.

RELATED: Cold front dropping temperatures to the 50s this weekend

“The best gift that anybody can give to us in our office and every fire department, police department out there is zero fatalities, zero injuries, and zero fires because of Christmas lights or space heaters,” Cameron County Fire Marshall Juan Martinez said.

With a week until Christmas, shelters across the Valley have seen an increase in food donations. But the coming cold front has shelters switching gears to get those without a roof over their heads a warm place to stay.

RELATED: Shelters open ahead of cold weather

According to Loaves & Fishes Executive Director Victor Rivera, blankets are the most needed item to stay warm.

“These are what they need to give out to prevent people from getting desperate and bringing outdoor, flammable equipment indoors to stay warm,” Rivera said.

Martinez said it’s not just those without a home who should be using them.

“If you have to, use several blankets,” Martinez said. “It's a lot safer, and you don't have to worry about not waking up in the morning. Don't use anything that’s used for heating outside, don’t bring any type of chimineas, barbecue pits, any of that."

In addition to bundling up, Martinez said folks at home who do end up using something like a space heater need to make sure they aren't plugging it in with all their Christmas decorations or anywhere near your bed.

He added that people should have a fire detector, a carbon monoxide detector, a plan so no one has to try to run back into a fire to look for a loved one.