Local organization continues helping Afghanistan veterans adjust to civilian life

The transition from war to home can be difficult for some after serving in the military, especially for those hearing about the war in Afghanistan coming to an end.

The South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association offers different resources and activities throughout the week for veterans and their families.

Activities and resources include gardening, peer to peer review sessions, to food pantry assistance.

The group gives these veterans a place to share similar experiences.

