Local Outdoor Workers Brave Through Cold Weather

MISSION – Not everyone is able to take shelter from the cold. Some businesses operate outdoors and employees brave the elements head-on.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to a car wash operator on they stay warm during the recent cold snap.

Yolanda Garza, who works at the family-run car wash in Mission, says whether it’s over 100 degrees or freezing they can’t afford to close the shop.

In the Rio Grande Valley, Garza says they don’t have to worry about the cold too often.

She says working in the lower temperatures when dealing with water can be tricky. She says they all wear plenty of layers and take breaks to warm up if needed.

After being open for over 20 years, she says the recent cold snap took them by surprise.

“It’s been cold winters before, but not like this one. I mean, this was really cold. Even this morning, the wind, the sun was out but the wind was like ice it was really cold,” said Garza.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some possible health risks which come with the cold water like hypothermia.

Hypothermia is when your body temperature does lower than 95 degrees. Symptoms include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss and slurred speech.

Remember if you’re working outside to take breaks from the cold. Garza says wearing layers is key when working outdoors.