Local pediatrician urges parents to wait until vaccine shots are approved for kids under the age of 12

While COVID vaccinations are still not approved for children under the age of 12, parents are becoming anxious about waiting to vaccinate their kids as cases continue to increase.

According to UT Health RGV Pediatrician Dr. Keila Rodriguez, the surge of the Delta variant may be causing some parents to make irrational choices.

“Pre-teens and parents might feel tempted, right now, to maybe fudge a patient's age in order to get access to a vaccine,” Dr. Rodriguez said. “As a mom, I'm anxiously waiting for authorization for my daughter's age group.

Dr. Rodriguez urges parents to be patient and wait for a vaccine for under 12 to be authorized. Parents who find the wait difficult can register their kids to be part of a clinical trial.

“The KidCove study has entered phase two and is accepting participants six months to 11 years of age,” Dr. Rodriguez said. “I would really recommend that you talk to your pediatrician, or family doctor, you can also look it up.”

Dr. Rodriguez says schools need to make sure kids sitting at the lunch table should be socially distancing, especially since some of them may not be vaccinated. And if your child has even mild symptoms, Dr. Rodriguez says keep them home.

UT Health RGV Health is still vaccinating people 12 and up. Registration for the vaccine can be found online.