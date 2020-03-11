Local races not affected after Dallas County primary recount

AUSTIN - Dallas County completed the recount of missing ballots from last week's primary and the results showed local races were not affected. The 9,149 missing ballots were counted Wednesday morning from 44 machines not previously counted. The Dallas Morning News reported the recount showed an increase of 6,818 votes for the Democratic Primary and 2,331 for the Republican Primary. Dallas County Election Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole requested the recount when she noticed a difference in numbers between the number of voters signed in and the number of ballots received. The new results will be available on the county website.

