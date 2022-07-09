Local shrimpers facing challenging season

The Texas shrimp season is about to start soon in the Gulf - but fuel prices and a worker shortage are among the obstacles shrimpers are facing.

Local shrimpers are saying foreign imports coming into the United States are already matching what they were the entirety of 2021 – causing prices to go down.

“[We] pay high prices for fuel, come back hoping we have better prices,” Cruz Fleet Manager Leonard Leyva said. “But if they don't get better like it usually does, or back to low prices, high fuel, nobody makes a profit. So we might not shrimp after our season, we might just tie the boats up."

The triple crisis started with high gas prices and a shortage of available workers. Now, the Texas Shrimp Association says foreign shrimp are outcompeting their Gulf wild-caught shrimp.

