Local, state leaders express condolences after 2 McAllen police officers killed in line of duty

5 hours 20 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2020 Jul 12, 2020 July 12, 2020 8:35 AM July 12, 2020 in News - Local

Local and state leaders expressed their condolences Saturday after two McAllen police officers were shot and killed in south McAllen.

Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez died in the line of duty Saturday.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling asked for prayers for the families the officers. “It’s just a tragedy. There are no words for it,” Darling said.

Texas Gov. Abbott also showed support to the McAllen Police Department Saturday and tweeted “I’ve spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also tweeted Saturday that his office “will provide any assistance requested in the days ahead.” “We are grateful for police in McAllen and around this great state,” Paxton wrote.

