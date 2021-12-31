Local teachers union concerned with schools re-opening next week

With the holiday break about to end for schools throughout the Valley, a local chapter of a national teachers union is recommending a return to virtual learning.

With students and staff coming back to the classrooms soon, members of the PSJA American Federation of Teachers are concerned about the possible spread of the now dominant omicron variant.

They’re also worried about having appropriate access to paid sick leave.

In a statement posted on social media, the union asked school district administrators to hold off on in-person learning for up to three weeks.

