x

Local TxDOT crews called to help with cold front in Fort Worth

3 hours 50 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, February 01 2022 Feb 1, 2022 February 01, 2022 6:17 PM February 01, 2022 in News - Local
By: Allysa Cole

Local crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are now in Fort Worth to help their counterparts there -- prepare for the winter weather.

A 14-member team left Tuesday morning with brine trucks and blade operators to help prevent ice from forming on roadways and bridges. 

The team is scheduled to be in Fort Worth through Friday.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days