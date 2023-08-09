Locals suing Texas governor over buoy barrier in Eagle Pass

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro and a group of his colleagues were in Eagle Pass. The lawmakers were getting their first look at the buoys set up along the river there.

One man is now suing the governor over the buoys sayings they're hurting his kayaking business and a couple who gave the state permission to watch over the border on their property are now having second thoughts about it.

The constant presence of state troopers from Florida and Texas has bothered locals like Jessie Fuentes.

Fuentes is suing Governor Greg Abbott over the buoys he ordered installed in the middle of the Rio Grande. Fuentes claims the structures are hurting his kayaking business.

The owners of this pecan farm say they were in agreement with Governor Abbott to allow DPS and the National Guard to install these metal fences with the concertina wire.

Now the owners say that the governor has overstepped his limits on their property.

On Monday afternoon, local activists decided to hold a vigil in honor of those immigrants that have died trying to cross into the United States.

Eagle Pass city leaders are trying to reverse a decision that has allowed Texas DPS and the National Guard to control a park near the river as private property and charging people who enter it with trespassing.

Watch the video above for the full story.