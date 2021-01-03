Logistical challenges, lack of federal guidelines hinder COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Hospitals nationwide are struggling to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

Just 23% of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been used nationwide, according to data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Without federal guidelines, individual states and health care providers are left to determine who should be vaccinated first.

About a third of the vaccine doses in Texas had been distributed as of Friday.

