Lopez Big Boys Lead The Way

BROWNSVILLE – The Lopez Lobos are rolling this season. They’re 4-0 and they’re averaging 300 rushing yards per game.

“Working our butts in practice man,” said junior guard Joel Chapa. “Going 100 percent like we usually do. We workout like every day. We just push it man. We take a lot of pride.”

Coach Jason Starkey and his staff wanted to increase their offensive line’s competitive fire a few years ago, so the Lobos started attending lineman challenges during the summer.

“You always hear about 7 on 7 teams going all the way to state and that’s great,” said Starkey. “But that isn’t football in my opinion. These linemen like to compete too.”

“It puts us on the map,” said junior tackle Damian Zuniga. “It puts us out there. We try to be the best offensive line that we can be. Well, the best in the Valley. We think we are, that’s basically it.”

The Lopez offensive line won a couple of competitions this summer. They’ve paved the way for multiple rushers to eclipse the 100-yard mark this season.

“We take a lot of pride in it because our two coaches, Coach Barba and Coach Perez, they’re proud of us,” said senior guard Eddie Rodriguez. “The way we work and the work we put in. They’re always there to motivate us and keep on grinding.”

The undefeated Lobos face Donna North Thursday.