Los Angeles offers virus tests to all, still has unused kits

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles is providing free coronavirus tests to anyone who wants one regardless of whether they have symptoms. Despite the offer intended to increase testing, thousands of tests are going unused each week. The effort comes at a time when expanded testing is a cornerstone of California’s plan to ease its stay-at-home order and as Los Angeles County has become the epicenter of the state's virus outbreak. Mayor Eric Garcetti departed from state guidelines on who should get tested after partnering with a startup company that developed a test that is easier to administer and isn't subject to supply shortages.

