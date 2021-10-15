Los Ebanos woman reflects on border wall contracts being cancelled

Despite border wall cases coming to an end for Valley landowners, one woman from Los Ebanos said the fight to preserve her property may not be over.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she found out that the government's right to survey her property has expired - with no new case for further access.

“It has been in my family history for five generations,” she said of the land.

She remains cautiously optimistic because of her family's past with the border wall. The most recent time she was served was in 2019. But it was far from the first time.

"Since I've been at it since 2008, it has been a battle,” she recalled. “It has been a heavy one."

While living on this property she has seen over 1,000 asylum seekers pass through, she said.

"Never had any problem with migrants, they've never left me a mess along the river or on my property,” she said. “They're good people."

For now, she won't have to deal with court, she said. But with Gov. Greg Abbott starting to build another border wall, she knows nothing is certain.

"I'm not letting my guard down either,” she said.