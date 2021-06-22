Los Fresnos 3B Moore Signs With Schreiner

LOS FRESNOS - Fresh off an appearance in the 6A Elite Eight for the first time in program history, Los Fresnos third baseman Sidney Moore took the next step in his baseball career by signing a national letter of intent to play baseball at Schreiner University in Kerrville, TX.

Moore, played third base and pitched for the Falcons in their incredible run through the playoffs making program history. Now Moore will be playing at the collegiate level joining teammate Victor Loa who will be playing at Texas State next year.