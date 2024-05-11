Los Fresnos firefighters hand out water to beat the heat

The Los Fresnos Fire Department drove around the city to hand out water to residents on Thursday as the area experienced high temperatures.

Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said a lot of people might not be ready to handle the hot weather.

“If you don't have to be out there today, don't do it,” Daniels said. Wait for another day when it's not so hot. We're trying to prevent heat stroke and heat exhaustion. People get dehydrated and don't realize it. So if you're outside, drink lots of water, take some breaks, get in the shade when you can."

Other tips Daniels recommended included wearing loose clothes, taking a cool shower or bath, and keeping an eye on pets.