Los Fresnos mass vaccination site administers 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines— county considers making it a super clinic

Cameron County has ramped up its mass vaccination efforts, hosting it's fourth community clinic at the Los Fresnos Fire and EMS Department on Friday. County officials said all 6,000 allocated doses were administered in one go.

"It's just a matter of resources," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said. "And the fact that we've got to maximize the resources and also get them into the arms as quickly as possible so that we can continue to receive the doses."

This move has caused frustration for some people waiting for a shot, but state health officials say at this point some issues are unavoidable.

Regional Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot said there is no perfect system right now.

"There's going to be people who are upset because of the lines, or upset because of not hearing [about vaccines] in time," Prot said. "But there's not enough vaccine for everyone."

For now, Treviño said the Los Fresnos site will play a leading role in future vaccination efforts.

"Everybody that's participated so far is helping make our decision to locate our "super clinic" here at Los Fresnos a really good idea," Treviño said. "A good project that's working out beneficially for everybody."

According to Treviño the county is now planning for the next phase of vaccine distribution. He said they are working on different possible avenues and plans to help get vaccines out to elderly folks who are unable to leave their homes.

