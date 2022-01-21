Los Fresnos Softball Looking to Repeat Dominance
LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- The Los Fresnos Lady Falcons made history in both their school and the Valley as they went to the fourth round of playoffs. They are looking to repeat their dominance as they have a mixed team of returners and newcomers this season. Watch above to get a preview:
