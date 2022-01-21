x

Los Fresnos Softball Looking to Repeat Dominance

3 hours 46 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, January 21 2022 Jan 21, 2022 January 21, 2022 4:24 PM January 21, 2022 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

LOS FRESNOS, TEXAS -- The Los Fresnos Lady Falcons made history in both their school and the Valley as they went to the fourth round of playoffs. They are looking to repeat their dominance as they have a mixed team of returners and newcomers this season. Watch above to get a preview:

