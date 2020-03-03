Los Fresnos vs Vela Part Two

EDINBURG - Back in December, the Los Fresnos boys basketball team narrowly beat Vela 56-54 at the Tournament of Champions.

The two teams will face off again Tuesday night, but this time the stakes are higher.

As CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva explains, the SaberCats and Falcons will battle at Bert Ogden Arena for a spot in the sweet 16.