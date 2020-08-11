Loss of millions of dollars estimated in citrus industry after Hurricane Hanna

The citrus industry estimates losses in the millions of dollars after the impact of Hurricane Hanna.

It's a sight you'll see in almost every grove throughout the Rio Grande Valley right now, fruit on the ground.

Once fruit is off the tree, it slowly turns yellow,then rots, not usable anymore.

At this point, you'll mainly see grapefruit on the ground.

Dale Murden, the president of Texas Citrus Mutual, says the average percentage of fruit lost right now is 30 percent.

"We've calculated that to be about a 66 million dollar loss to the industry," said Murden.

Even with insurance, growers will be taking a hit.

