Louisiana patrol car stolen, used in fatal shooting in Texas

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) - Authorities say an unmarked police vehicle in Louisiana was stolen and used in two attempted armed robberies in Texas that ended with the suspect being fatally shot by a man he tried to rob. Opelousas police in Louisiana were carrying out a narcotics investigation at a motel Tuesday when someone stole a running patrol vehicle from the parking lot. Police in Port Arthur, Texas, located the vehicle Tuesday evening. Port Arthur Police Chief Timothy Duriso said 25-year-old Leon Jones III was shot and killed by a man he tried to rob. The man who shot Jones wasn’t injured.

