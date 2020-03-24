Low-income Valley students face hurdle completing schoolwork without internet access

MERCEDES – Families across the Rio Grande Valley are experiencing a rare occurrence of having their children at home instead of the classroom.

Schools in the Valley remain closed to comply with a statewide order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students are trying to adjust to do all of their school work at home.

For three sisters in Mercedes continuing their education in their new home classroom, they’re trying their best to meet the challenges without any internet access.

