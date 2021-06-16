LULAC responds to Abbott's recent border security plans

Credit: Office of the Governor of Greg Abbott /MGN Online

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) issued a statement against Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday in response to his press conference announcing his plans to build a border wall in the state.

In the news release, members of the nation's largest and oldest civil rights organization questioned Abbott's plan to use taxpayer money to build a wall and have troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrest migrants crossing the border illegally.

"Targeting children and families as political piñatas with our money for expensive political publicity stunts is fiscally reckless and morally reprehensible," LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said, calling the plans "unconstitutional" and a "waste of time."

LULAC National Immigration Committee Chair Lydia Guzman said the organization would continue to monitor the "toxic campaign of misinformation."

"The racially-driven hate that Governor Abbott is pounding out daily, like a steady drumbeat, will only lead to very divisive and violent outcomes," Guzman said. "We denounce hate speech that preys on immigrants, irrespective of political party, and caution those who are listening to this governor not to believe everything he is saying."