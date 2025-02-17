Lunes 17 de Febrero: Fresco y templado, temperaturas en los 76s
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Upcoming 65-mile walk will take the public through the Southern Underground Railroad
-
Consumer Reports: What's really in your dog's food?
-
McAllen group that feeds the homeless celebrates 10th anniversary
-
Mexican cattle still not allowed to be imported into Texas
-
Arraignment set for suspect in deadly 2023 hit-and-run crash
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball takes down Southern Illinois on Opening Day
-
Edinburg Vela & La Feria advance to third round of girls basketball...
-
Weslaco softball shines in 15-2 win over Flour Bluff
-
Rio Hondo & Raymondville eliminated on Thursday in area round
-
UTRGV baseball details feelings ahead of 2025 Opening Day