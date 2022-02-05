x

LUPE inauguró oficinas en el condado Starr

4 hours 2 minutes 26 seconds ago Saturday, February 05 2022 Feb 5, 2022 February 05, 2022 5:13 PM February 05, 2022 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

Si usted es residente del condado Starr  y busca ayuda en materia de inmigración, atención médica y derechos de los trabajadores - ya no tienen que viajar muy lejos.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero recien inauguro oficinas en Rio Grande City.

Representantes de LUPE mencionaron que el llevar sus servicios a esa parte del vVlle, hace la diferencia , especialmente para la comunidad de inmigración.

Si necesita mas informacion, puede llamar al 956-352-6248.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days