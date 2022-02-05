LUPE inauguró oficinas en el condado Starr
Si usted es residente del condado Starr y busca ayuda en materia de inmigración, atención médica y derechos de los trabajadores - ya no tienen que viajar muy lejos.
La Union Del Pueblo Entero recien inauguro oficinas en Rio Grande City.
Representantes de LUPE mencionaron que el llevar sus servicios a esa parte del vVlle, hace la diferencia , especialmente para la comunidad de inmigración.
Si necesita mas informacion, puede llamar al 956-352-6248.
More News
News Video
-
Man accused of robbing women’s clothes from Brownsville store in custody
-
Pharr Fire Department offering free rides to shelters
-
LUPE hosts forum for Democratic candidates running for Hidalgo County judge
-
UTRGV doctor recognized with $1.7 million grant
-
Expert shares tips on how to prepare your vehicle for cold weather