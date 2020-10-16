LUPE organizes caravan to the polls
La Unión Del Pueblo Entero organized a caravan to the polls Friday in Alton as part of a push to increase voter turnout.
About 30 people — who ranged in age from 20 to 70 years old — participated in the caravan, which is part of LUPE's "Get Out The Vote" campaign.
LUPE is encouraging all Rio Grande Valley residents to cast their ballots.
Watch the video for the full story.
