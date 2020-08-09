Luzardo expected to start for Oakland against Houston

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (6-8, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (11-4, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.42 ERA, .71 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Athletics: Jesus Luzardo (0-0, 2.31 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 257 home runs as a team.

The Astros went 56-20 in division play in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 288 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Oakland leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Athletics: Jordan Weems: (strained lat), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (wrist), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

