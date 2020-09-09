Luzardo expected to start for Oakland against Houston

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (22-21, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-15, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Luis Garcia (0-0, 2.08 ERA) Oakland: Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 4.23 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros travel to face the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 19-9 against teams from the AL West. The Oakland pitching staff averages 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Chris Bassitt leads them with a mark of 7.1.

The Astros are 15-13 against AL West Division opponents. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .322, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .402.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 34 hits and is batting .270.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with eight home runs and has 37 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (undisclosed).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Josh James: (hip), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Jose Altuve: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

